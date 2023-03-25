State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 44,763 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,763 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 16.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4,100.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 678,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 30.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 479,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gentex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,532,000 after purchasing an additional 404,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $26.78 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

