State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.68 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Rambus worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,318 in the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

