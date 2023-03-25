State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $17,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CASY opened at $209.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

