Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $232,337.50 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,286.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50.
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00.
Salesforce Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of CRM opened at $190.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.97. The firm has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.
Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.
Institutional Trading of Salesforce
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
