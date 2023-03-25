Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $671,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

