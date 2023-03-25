OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,121 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.47. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

