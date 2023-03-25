Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,953 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 791,752 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $189,878,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,072 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 244,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 22,252 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.10. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

