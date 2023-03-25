Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,744 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.92.

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.10. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

