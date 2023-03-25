iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

