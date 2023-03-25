Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $152,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $184,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PGF opened at $14.12 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

