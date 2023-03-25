Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lowered by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

