HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 174.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HCA opened at $254.22 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.