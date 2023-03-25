Gill Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,333,000. Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $2,342,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 109,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.47. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

