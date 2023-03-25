Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,892 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 175,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 193,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.