Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,816 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 97.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus raised their price objective on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $211.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.61 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $218.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.