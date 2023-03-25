Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 6,226 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

