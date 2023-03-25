Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 63,127 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 325,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 139,044 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPOT stock opened at $128.30 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $160.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.13.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

