Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $134,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.09 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.