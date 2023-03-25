Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,449,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Illumina by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,053 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $371.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

