Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 721,997 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,941 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

PSLV opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

