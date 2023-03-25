Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 23.4% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $647.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

