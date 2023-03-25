Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DWX. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

