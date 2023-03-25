Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 254.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after buying an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Corning’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.