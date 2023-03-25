Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,363,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

