Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of urban-gro worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in urban-gro by 52.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 396,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in urban-gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in urban-gro by 40.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 134,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get urban-gro alerts:

urban-gro Stock Performance

urban-gro stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.