Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,193 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 431.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 44,005 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

