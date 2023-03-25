Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

NYSE GD opened at $223.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.