Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $94.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.13. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.