Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after buying an additional 4,276,415 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Enbridge by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,072 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

