Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

