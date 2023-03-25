Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

