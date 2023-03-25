Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,269,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $240.50 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.