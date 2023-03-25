DNB Asset Management AS Sells 506 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DaVita were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DaVita by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in DaVita by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DaVita by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

