DNB Asset Management AS Sells 10,038 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,667,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 45.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 364,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 114,176 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Invesco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

