DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $111.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $328.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.96.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.