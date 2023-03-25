DNB Asset Management AS Buys 8,331 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in DoorDash by 74.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in DoorDash by 184.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after purchasing an additional 563,688 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in DoorDash by 68.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in DoorDash by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $1,380,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $60.67 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $130.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.45.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $5,480,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,557.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $5,480,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,557.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,424 shares of company stock valued at $22,009,671 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

