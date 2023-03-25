DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 128,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 613.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

