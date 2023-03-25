DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 560 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Westlake by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.64.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $108.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.61. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.98 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

