DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,050 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $462,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,713 shares of company stock worth $23,758,176 over the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

