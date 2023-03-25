DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 11,884 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,708 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

