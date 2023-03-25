CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,350 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day moving average of $145.47. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

