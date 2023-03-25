CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

CarMax Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $57.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

