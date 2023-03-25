Carl C. Icahn Purchases 19,770 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 19,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,655.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,707,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,582,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 3.1 %

SWX opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.75 and a one year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Southwest Gas by 50.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Southwest Gas by 27.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Southwest Gas by 43.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP grew its position in Southwest Gas by 15.8% in the third quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 535,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

