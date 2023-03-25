Carl C. Icahn Purchases 19,770 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 19,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,655.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,707,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,582,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Southwest Gas Stock Up 3.1 %
SWX opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.75 and a one year high of $95.62.
Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.11%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
