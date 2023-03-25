Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,833 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.29% of Calavo Growers worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 35.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.19 million, a P/E ratio of -89.10 and a beta of 0.70. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -383.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calavo Growers

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 33,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.