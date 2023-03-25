Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Bombardier to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of BDRBF opened at $47.65 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.