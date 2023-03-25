Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$71.40.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
TSE:BBD.B opened at C$64.81 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$18.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
