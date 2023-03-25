Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$71.40.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$64.81 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$18.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$879,900.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

