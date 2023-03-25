Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,783 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.0% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day moving average of $145.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

