Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 5,239 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VeriSign by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,531,000 after acquiring an additional 100,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 864,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,667,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $415,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,407,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $612,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,972.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $415,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,407,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,347 shares of company stock worth $13,963,862 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.06 and a 200-day moving average of $196.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $228.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

