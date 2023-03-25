Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $299.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.34 and its 200 day moving average is $316.94. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

