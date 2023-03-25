Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 193,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of MGM Resorts International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,525,000 after buying an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,640,000 after buying an additional 143,825 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,248,070 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.05. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

